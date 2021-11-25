Most operators have already started the Black Friday campaign with discounts in your catalog of financed mobiles. These offers, in the case of Movistar, come to lower the price of some smartphones to zero euros, and in the case of Orange, it means that we can get a terminal for 1 euro.

Yoigo has also wanted to join the party of discounts on telephones associated with a rate, but, in addition, it has launched an attractive promotion on your MoneyGO financial service. What does it consist of? Very simple: they return a percentage of the purchases you make during Black Friday in certain stores.

TIPS to choose THE BEST FIBER and MOBILE RATE

Up to 40 euros of return

MoneyGO customers are in luck because, on the occasion of Black Friday, Yoigo will return 20% of purchases made between November 24 and 30 in your Yoigo, Mediamarkt, El Corte Inglés and Amazon stores. Of course, up to a maximum of 40 euros.

The promotion applies to End of Month and Revolving Credit payment modes, as well as purchases deferred to 3, 6 and 12 months. The return will be made through a bonus on the MoneyGO card which will be reflected in the monthly statement for the month of December 2021.

In addition to what MoneyGO offers, Yoigo has reduced several phones from its catalog, so that it is possible to get some models for very little money and even for zero euros if we associate them with certain mobile or fiber + mobile rates. And not only mobiles enter the offer, also televisions, tablets or wearables, among others. Some examples are:

Of course, keep in mind that all these promotions They have been associated with a 24-month staySome include a final payment and most of them are only valid in contract portability. For current customers, new registrations and other conditions, prices may vary.

More information | Yoigo