Mobile apps vs Personal trainer: what is more effective to get in shape? | Technology

This is the battle of the century in the world of fitness, as it places the old world against technology. In this New Year many millions of people have committed to getting fit and do not know what to choose. We help you.

It is normal that, after all the family parties, our pants fit a little more than usual. We have gained an extra kilos and nothing happens.

For this reason, in the New Year the most common desire is to join the gym, play sports and lose weight. All in one, although the order of the factors does not alter the product.

The question here is many people do not know how to start, nor what is the best option depending on their case: mobile training application or personal trainer. There is fabric to cut, but we will try to be brief.

If you have experience training because years ago you used to do sports and you have knowledge. The ideal to start getting in shape is to pull mobile apps, since they allow you not to make a large outlay up front and it serves as a first contact.

When you take a few weeks and see how you are, if the bug has bitten you again, if you feel motivated, if you want to improve even more, then the ideal is to put yourself in the hands of a professional who brings out your best version.

If on the contrary, You do not have training experience and you have little fitness knowledge, the ideal is that first you put yourself in the hands of a personal trainer, which can guide you better than anyone in your first steps.

Once you have learned the basics, you feel confident and notice that this training is your thing, at that moment you can consider going to a training app. Especially if we take into account the high cost of hiring a professional.

One of the reasons why so many people are overweight is because exercising is also tiring and boring. With these tricks it will be much more fun.

Definitely, each person is different and we all have very different needsHence, the apps are very useful for those without previous pathologies, or physical problems and with previous knowledge.

But, For those who are just starting out or who need help, there is nothing like having a professional in the flesh accompanying you and guiding you in the first steps of the way. Which are the most difficult, the most demanding and the ones that cement the work you are about to build.