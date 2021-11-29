In the automotive world, every kilometer counts. Therefore, taking care of the good condition of your fleet is vital so that it is always on the move. Making it possible today is easier, with the program Mobil Delvac ™ Oil Drain Interval Optimization (OODI) developed by ExxonMobil®, which works with a data-driven methodology to help companies determine the optimal drain interval for their fleets.

The engineering behind OODI seeks to respond to the productivity and sustainability needs of the fleets, allowing to achieve the lowest total operating cost per kilometer and providing operational and administrative benefits to transportation, logistics and more businesses.

One of ExxonMobil®’s key messages is that “optimizing oil drain intervals and energy efficiency translate into reduced total operating costs and increased profitability for the large and mega truck fleet business.”

“We know how important it is to be on the move for each fleet, traveling more kilometers and working as long as possible with each liter of oil. Our unique methodology is based on data, which in conjunction with the high-performance Mobil Delvac ™ products help reduce the total cost of ownership, ”says the company.

Through data analysis and lubricant performance, Mobil Delvac’s OODI™ helps fleets extend service intervals, enabling them to reduce operating costs, generate a higher return on investment, and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

In this sense, the optimization of oil drain intervals translates into a reduction in total operating costs and greater profitability, in addition to benefits such as: optimizing the oil interval, maximizing durability and reliability, documenting background information and current information on the floats and minimize human-machine interaction, as well as risk for repairs.

According to ExxonMobil®, these are the four phases that make up the data processing analysis of the OODI program:

Feasibility analysis: Study the fleet to determine needs and set goals. Field test: Monitoring of the fleet while it is in service, generating information to support the recommendations. Analysis of data: Results are analyzed to provide a data-driven action plan. Program monitoring: Help promote long-term fleet success, with the support of ExxonMobil experts.

“This successful program has not only helped our customers save money by reducing maintenance costs, it has also allowed trucks and commercial equipment to travel more miles or work longer on each liter of oil, which translates into better results. for business and the environment, ”ExxonMobil says.

Credit: courtesy.

Supporting the maintenance of your fleets is possible. Get it done with an ExxonMobil expert, who also has a wide range of heavy-duty lubricants, which are developed at EMRE, the company’s Technology Development Center.

