After a resounding success in Korea, Russia and Japan, Lost Ark will arrive in March 2022 from Amazon Games. From today until November 11, the game can be tested in the closed beta.

Lost ark is a popular free-to-play online game from Smilegate RPG, based in Seoul, with millions of active players in Korea, Russia and Japan. The game has been praised for its unique hybrid of the MMO and ARPG genres, its beautiful visuals, its exciting hack-and-slash gameplay, and its wide variety of game modes. This impressive game has won many awards, including the Presidential Prize at the 2019 Korea Game Awards. Amazon Games brings this expansive game to North America, Europe *, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand for the first time.

On Lost ark, players explore the vast and diverse world of Arkesia in their quest for the mythical Lost Ark and save the kingdom from a demonic threat. The game features 15 different hero classes with unique combinations of adaptable skill sets, using the Tripod skill system, which allows players to select and enhance the unique traits of a combat skill when it reaches a certain level. Players will forge their own odyssey, either alone or with allies, as they battle through dangerous dungeons, navigate by ship, and even create their own island home.

This Closed Beta will give players in the West the chance to try out the new Martial Artist Striker subclass, exciting dungeons and raids to battle in, new islands to explore while sailing, and tons of new updates, including new skin tones, hair options, and much more. Players who purchase the Founder’s Pack will be able to access the Closed Beta test. More information on the closed beta of Lost Ark at playlostark.com.

