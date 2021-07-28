MLB The Show 21 surpasses 2 million units

For years, the series of MLB The Show it was an exclusive to PlayStation consoles. However, the most recent installment, which hit the market last April, is also available on Xbox consoles, as well as Game Pass. Thus, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, has pointed out that this title is already the best-selling game in the history of the franchise.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, MLB The Show 21 already has more than two million units sold worldwide. However, thanks to the arrival of this title to Game Pass, more than four million players have had the opportunity to enjoy this title. Here’s what Ryan had to say about it:

“It’s always interesting to experiment with new models, but the main reason MLB: The Show has done so well is that it’s a really great game that is now the fastest-selling title in franchise history. Our San Diego studio improves with each annual iteration, we are so proud of this team. I just wish I could understand the sport … “

Remember that PlayStation is not strange to bring premieres at no additional cost to different services. During the last months we have seen how new deliveries have arrived day one to PlayStation Plus, free of charge for all those who have access to this platform. It will be interesting to see what the company’s proposal will be after seeing the success of MLB The Show 21.

In related topics, the PS5 already has more than 10 million units sold. Similarly, it seems that a review of the console is already on the way.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz

