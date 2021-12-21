MKLeo is the world champion of Smash Bros. Ultimate

For a couple of years we have seen how Leonardo López Pérez, better known as MKLeo, has been crowned as the best player of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in various tournaments. Now, history has repeated itself once again, as the Mexican player won the most recent Smash World Tour.

Smash World Tour, which took place between December 17 and 19, 2021 on this occasion, is the event of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate biggest of the year, especially considering that the EVO of 2021 did not have an event focused on this title. Here, MKLeo excelled, not only by winning the competition, but not losing a single match.

2021 was a great year for MKLeo. Of the seven tournaments in which he participated, in five he was in first place, while in the other two he obtained second place. Analysts have indicated that if it continues at this rate, 2022 will be an even better year for the Mexican professional.

Although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, it seems that next year we will not have some kind of presence of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at EVO, this is because PlayStation now owns the organizers of this event. But nevertheless, We can see MKLeo at various events, both official and created by fans.

Via: Smash World Tour