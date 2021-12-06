Genshin Impact is one of the most loved video games by the cosplay community and this is partly because of its amazing cast of playable characters, often inspired by artists from around the world, such as a charming cosplay. dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka that we show you today.

Something that has caught our attention is that the characters from the Inazuma region have taken a leading role among various cosplayer models and this time, they are once again the source of inspiration for this new cosplay dedicated to this beloved 5-star character.

Best of all, the beautiful Russian model, Mk_ays, made a very successful reinterpretation of Kamisato Ayaka, making her truly charming, as she usually does in most of her cosplays thanks to her great beauty. The character in question, from the Inazuma region, is the eldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan, Ayato’s sister.

Beautiful, elegant and endowed with an innate grace, Ayaka is well regarded by all, also because her social status is so high that it cannot be considered otherwise. These positive qualities lead her to be seen as a kind of model of perfection, both from the point of view of elegance and bearing, as well as for her beauty and also for her ability in combat.

Ayaka is a five-star character, specialized in sword fighting and the use of Cryo-type magic, belonging to the Yashiro Commission in terms of deployment. Mk_ays managed to perfectly recreate the look of this female character from the miHoYo video game, so we can see this and other Genshin Impact cosplays on her official Instagram account.