MK11 exceeds 12 million units sold

Mortal Kombat 11 hit the market in 2019, more than two years after its launch, Warner Bros., who were responsible for the publication of the game, and NetherRealm Studios, developers of the title, have revealed that the most recent installment of the series has exceeded 12 million units sold.

Similarly, Ed Boon, responsible for this franchise, has revealed that the series overall has surpassed 73 million units sold in its history. This was what he commented:

“When Mortal Kombat launched almost 30 years ago, I never dreamed that it would become the franchise it is today with over 73 million games sold. We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have given us over the years. “

Compared, the Super Smash Bros. series has more than 65.1 million units. Tekken exceeds 51 million copies. Finally, Street Fighter has reached 46 million since its inception. Going back to Mortal Kombat 11, in October 2020 it had been revealed that the game already had 8 million units sold. It’s very probable that this number has increased thanks to the launch of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate in November last year.

It will be interesting to see how this game will play in the future, especially considering NetherRealm no longer has plans for more DLC for this title. In related topics, Ed Boon talks about a possible crossover with Street Fighter.

Via: Gematsu

