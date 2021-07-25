MK11 director talks about a crossover with SF

Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat are two of the most popular fighting game series in video game history. Although these properties were seen as rivals at some point, today each one is quite different. In this way, fans want to see a crossover between these franchises. But nevertheless, Ed Boon, Director of Mortal Kombat 11, has pointed out that this is unlikely, due to those in charge of publishing these titles.

Over the past few days, Ed Boon has shared several tweets about Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. Thus, a fan questioned the director about why we haven’t seen a collaboration between these two series. This was the answer that was shared:

“2 different editors add complexity. It’s not as simple as “people want it, so do it!”

2 different publishers adds complexity. Its not as simple as “people want it, so do it!” 👍 https://t.co/QDMomzEn9H – Ed Boon (@noobde) July 21, 2021

Ed Boon mentions that this is not a simple decision, and the fact that each game has its own publishing company complicates this matter. Let us remember that these series are not strange to collaborations, as is the case with Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe Y Street Fighter x Tekken.

In related topics, Tekken x Street Fighter it could be a reality. Similarly, Mortal Kombat Legends will have a sequel.

Via: Ed Boon

