2021 was a great year for users of Xbox Game Pass. Not only did we see the arrival of first party releases on day one, but a large number of third party and indies added to this extensive catalog. Now to close the year games like Mortal Kombat 11 Y Firewatch will be available in this service.

Starting tomorrow, December 15, Among us coming to Xbox Game Pass, followed by a nice list of games:

–Among us (Cloud) – December 15

–Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

–Broken age (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

–Firewatch (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

–The Gunk (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

–Lake (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

–Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

–PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

–Race with ryan (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

–Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console and PC – December 16

–Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 16

Undoubtedly, a list with games for all users. From those who enjoy the experiences that best represent the environment, such as Mortal Kombat 11 Y Firewatch, even for children at home who will receive an Xbox Series S at Christmas.

In related topics, Xbox will give away a Garfield Series S. Similarly, the Xbox documentary is now available for free.

Editor’s Note:

Xbox Game Pass continues to grow. The proposal of this service is one of the best today and, although the first party catalog for 2022 is still in doubt, surely the indies and third parties will once again be a great option next year.

Via: Xbox