Spain will become a space power next year, capable of manufacturing and launching its own space rockets from its territory.

Although our country is at the forefront of the space race, with the participation of Spanish scientists and companies in the projects of the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, solo projects are still shy.

Everything will change next year, with the launch of the first 100% Spanish rocket into space. Only 13 countries around the world have launched their own space rockets.

He has been baptized with the name of Miura 1, “to preserve the Spain Brand“, according to its creators, and it was presented today at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid. Here you can see the complete presentation, which was attended by the Minister of Science and ex-astronaut, Pedro Duque:

The Miura 1 is a 12.2 meter high suborbital rocket that can transport a load of 100 Kilos up to a height between 120 and 150 Kilometers, exceeding the height of the manned flights of Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic that we have seen in recent times.

Your mission will be complete science experiments in microgravity environments, which will be vital to prepare medicines, materials and other products that astronauts will have to use when they go to Mars.

The Miura 1 it can stay 3 minutes in microgravity, and the entire flight lasts 12 minutes.

Your first mission will be in 2022, if it passes all performance and safety tests. The goal is to launch 4 missions per year.

Actually the Miura 1 is a technological test for the Miura 5, a giant of more than 30 tons already in development, which wants put satellites into orbit by 2024.

It is refreshing to see that a first-rate technological product has been developed outside the Madrid-Catalonia-Basque Country axis.

The Miura rocket 1 It has been created by the Alicante company PLD Space, which has already been testing the engines at the Teruel airport. The launch of the rocket, next year, will take place from the Huelva spaceport.

The era of Spanish space exploration in space. Good luck!