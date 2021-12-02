MIUI 13 will arrive together with the new Xiaomi 12 during this same month of December. This is the information that the well-known leaker has revealed kacskrz through his official Twitter account where he has shown us an image of the MIUI internal code that would confirm this information.

Apparently, the Xiaomi 12 will arrive with MIUI 13 Stable incorporated since its launch, thus confirming that the official presentation of both will take place at the same time during this same month of December in China to later reach the rest of the markets as the company’s flagship.

MIUI 13 will make its debut this December based on Android 12

Thanks to the images shared by kacskrz, we see how the Xiaomi 12 is referenced in the MIUI internal code along with the supposed software version that would accompany it, the V13.0.1.0.SLBCNXM, this being the first stable ROM that we see installed on a Xiaomi device.





Something interesting is that this version of MIUI 13 will arrive based on Android 12, thus incorporating all the news from the latest update of Google’s operating system. In fact, this week we have seen in one of the closed betas of MIUI how the Asian firm is already working on adapting some elements of Android 12 in its software, something that would confirm the implementation of both systems in the Xiaomi 12.

Therefore, we can already say that the new Xiaomi 12 will arrive from the hand of MIUI 13 and Android 12 throughout this same month of December in China. Now It only remains to wait for the official announcement by the brand itself to know each and every one of the details that we have yet to discover.

Source | kacskrz