With each new beta, Xiaomi is revealing small details about the features that we will see in MIUI 13. Although, a few weeks ago we discovered the new “Smart Toolbox” menu, this will eventually end up being called “Sidebar”.

This is how they teach us from Gizmochina, since apparently Xiaomi has changed the name of this in its last beta launched in China, being «Sidebar» the final name that this practical side menu takes that we will see in a final and stable way in MIUI 13.

This will be the new side menu “Sidebar” of MIUI 13

As we can see in the following images, the new “Sidebar” functionality is an intelligent menu capable of showing those applications that we are probably going to use according to our daily conduct.

In addition, this new menu, which in part reminds us of MIUI’s floating ball, is fully customizable, allowing us to hide it, adjust its location or select part of the applications to be displayed, not only the most recent ones, but those that we want to keep permanently.

Thanks to this new Sidebar we will stop using the application drawer so often. You’re probably not the only one just use two or three apps frequently of the ten of them that we usually have installed.