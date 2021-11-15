MIUI 13 seems to be just around the corner. And no, we are not only talking about that large number of rumors that point to its debut at the end of the month or throughout December, but according to the Redmi CEO’s own words.

«MIUI 13 is coming very soon«, Verbatim words of Lu Weibing himself, who through Weibo also added that the interface of this new version of MIUI will be totally different from the current one, incorporating new elements.

Apparently, MIUI 13 will not only focus on the incorporation of new elements and functionalities. This new version will bring with it a considerable change in its interface, starting with your own icon pack.

Main news that we hope to see in MIUI 13

If we take into account the latest news that Xiaomi has been incorporating in the MIUI beta, MIUI 13 will bring with it a new set of widgets and a Control Center more minimalist but with more customization options.

In addition, the change will not only be aesthetic. MIUI 13 will also feature certain improvements in its functionalities. Among these we find:

Advanced and improved backups

Possibility of modifying the typography of the system

More information about the internal storage drive

New sound options for the screen recorder

Revamped system animations

Enhanced super wallpapers

Ability to create sticky notes from the home screen

Access to terminal flashlight settings

Interactive and more advanced widgets

New AI and camera improvements for all devices

Possibility of entering Documents through shortcuts

Ability to add reminders on important notifications and manage them

In short, the arrival of MIUI 13 seems to be closer and closer, being in this same final stretch of the year when we see its debut. Of course, let’s not forget that it will first be presented in China, to later reach the Global market in early 2022.

Via | MyDrivers