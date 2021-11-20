As you know, there are different ways of knowing which mobiles will be the ones that first receive a certain version of a software. Good because obviously they are announced by the manufacturer, because a document of this is leaked, or more commonly, that the update itself reveals which are the mobiles that are going to benefit from it.

Not many days ago we knew the first impressions in this sense on the part of Lei Jun , the head of Xiaomi, anticipated that the new version of MIUI would be more efficient than ever. Now other important details are known, such as the first phones to release it.

And that is precisely what a software developer has done, who has analyzed the firmware code MIUI V13.0.0.1.SKACNXM. Within it he has been able to find nine phones that will be the first to have the update to MIUI 13. According to these information, they would be the following:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi-K40 Pro +

This would not be mere predictions, but basically these are the mobiles that appear embedded within the MIUI 13 software. And not only that, but they are the mobiles for which a stable version is currently being developed of the Xiaomi software layer. Therefore, it is a somewhat more accurate and well-founded information, because it is the one that the personalization layer itself integrates into its code, and it can give us better clues.

What about the Xiaomi 12?

The surprising thing about this list is that the Xiaomi 12 and its family do not appear, which will be the next top of the range of the Chinese firm, and that it would be launched at the end of this year, the last weeks of December. Logically it is taken for granted that It will be the mobile that opens the new layer, so we understand that these nine listed mobiles will now be the ones that will receive the update to this version of the layer after the new top of the range do so.

Little by little the first mobiles to update to a layer are becoming clearer in which there is high hope to end the many problems that MIUI has been giving in recent months. Which has led the Chinese to also launch an intermediate version called MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition with which there have also been problems.