We have already been informing you throughout the last days of all the news related to MIUI 13, and it is that information has been known about the 118 devices that a priori will end up updating to this new version, and we have even been able to know which are the models that are already testing this software through an internal beta.
Among the list of models that are already being able to test MIUI 13 and that will end up updating if we take into account the list shared by the well-known filter XIAOMIUI, We found several Redmi phones and, among them, many that we did not even expect would end up receiving this update.
These are the Redmi phones that will be able to receive MIUI 13
In this case, we have to make a clear differentiation, and that is not all phones that will update to MIUI 13 will be based on Android 12, since the longest on the list will have to settle for having their system running above Android 11.
We must also emphasize that this it is not an official list by Xiaomi itself, so the models that you find here may not end up being the only ones that can install MIUI 13, so we will have to wait to confirm all this information definitively.
Once these points are clarified, the provisional list of Redmi phones that will receive MIUI 13 is as follows:
Redmi phones already in internal testing of MIUI 13 beta
Redmi K40 Pro / Pro Plus
Redmi K40
Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
Redmi 9T
Redmi 9 Power
Redmi 10X 5G
Redmi 10X Pro
Redmi 10
Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Redmi 9A
Redmi 9AT
Redmi 9i
Redmi 9A Sport
Redmi 9i Sport
Redmi 9C
Redmi 9C NFC
Redmi 9 (India)
Redmi 9 Activ (India)
Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi 9
Redmi 10X 4G
Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
Redmi K30 4G
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi K30 Ultra
Redmi K30S Ultra
Redmi K40
Redmi K40 Pro
Redmi K40 Pro +
Redmi K40 Gaming
Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Redmi K20
Redmi K20 (India)
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro (India)
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition
Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12
Redmi Note 8 2021
Redmi Note 9 4G
Redmi Note 9 5G
Redmi Note 9T 5G
Redmi Note 9S
Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)
Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10
Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 10 (China)
Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)
Redmi Note 10T (India)
Redmi Note 10T (Russia)
Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)
Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)
Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China)
Redmi Note 11 (China)
Redmi Note 11T (India)
Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)
Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)
Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)
Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8T
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 9