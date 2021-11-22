We have already been informing you throughout the last days of all the news related to MIUI 13, and it is that information has been known about the 118 devices that a priori will end up updating to this new version, and we have even been able to know which are the models that are already testing this software through an internal beta.

Among the list of models that are already being able to test MIUI 13 and that will end up updating if we take into account the list shared by the well-known filter XIAOMIUI, We found several Redmi phones and, among them, many that we did not even expect would end up receiving this update.

These are the Redmi phones that will be able to receive MIUI 13

In this case, we have to make a clear differentiation, and that is not all phones that will update to MIUI 13 will be based on Android 12, since the longest on the list will have to settle for having their system running above Android 11.





We must also emphasize that this it is not an official list by Xiaomi itself, so the models that you find here may not end up being the only ones that can install MIUI 13, so we will have to wait to confirm all this information definitively.

Once these points are clarified, the provisional list of Redmi phones that will receive MIUI 13 is as follows:

Redmi phones already in internal testing of MIUI 13 beta

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro Plus

Redmi K40

Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9AT

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9i Sport

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi 9 (India)

Redmi 9 Activ (India)

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Speed ​​Edition

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 (India)

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro (India)

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 (China)

Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)

Redmi Note 10T (India)

Redmi Note 10T (Russia)

Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)

Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China)

Redmi Note 11 (China)

Redmi Note 11T (India)

Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)

Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)

Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)

Redmi Note series phones that will be able to install MIUI 13 based on Android 11