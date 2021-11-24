MIUI 12.5 functions on your Xiaomi with MIUI 12 with this tool

If you have a Xiaomi mobile with MIUI 12 and without the possibility of updating to MIUI 12.5 today we have good news for you. A new tool that has just gone viral will allow you to get MIUI 12.5 improvements on your mobile without having to update to this new customization layer. Tens of Xiaomi mobiles they will be left without power officially update to MIUI 12.5, so it is a very good opportunity to solve MIUI problems and receive new functions.
You can now have the improvements of MIUI 12.5 without having to update
There are a couple of requirements to be able to use this new tool called MIUIPlus Magisk Module. It has been discovered by Xiaomiui and it is going quite viral due to the shortage of MIUI 12.5 in certain models of the company. The following Xiaomi devices are those compatible with MIUIPlus Magisk Moddule:
- Redmi 5
- Redmi 8 / 8A
- Redmi 9
- Redmi Note 4
- Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi 8 Pro
- Redmi 9S
- Redmi 9 Pro
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9T / Pro
- POCO X3 / Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 / Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11
If you have one of these devices and you are rooted You can access the download of this tool and obtain the MIUI 12.5 functions. The module has been tested on operating systems since Android 7 to Android 11. And the last condition is that the device runs MIUI 12.
What functions will you get? Xiaomiui has also prepared a list of the functions that you can have on your Xiaomi if you install the module and run it. They are all that you would receive if you install MIUI 12.5 officially, but without having to wait for the update.
- Thermal settings for overheating during charging
- New loading animation
- New energy menu
- New 90% sound settings
- Improvements in HiFi sound settings
- General fixes and small improvements
- New load control
- New custom interface sounds
- IOS 14.5 emojis
- Screen recording at 90 fps
- SafetyNet fix
- Equalizer improvements
- Higher bandwidth in WiFi
- New sleep system
- Automatic brightness corrections
- RAM memory optimization improvements
- Accelerated start
- Slight improvement in overall autonomy
- Error logging disabled to improve performance
- Web page loading speed improvements
- Call noise reduction
These are all functions and improvements that you can enable on your Xiaomi with MIUI 12 if you install the module. They are the majority of improvements that are receiving Xiaomi mobiles that update to MIUI 12.5, so you will save the update.