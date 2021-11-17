Bad news if you are trying to fastboot your Xiaomi. Mitu, Xiaomi’s rabbit-shaped mascot, has disappeared from the loading screen.

The end of Mitu?

Fastboot is key to access some settings from your smartphone. On this screen Mitu would appear repairing an Android. In this case, the filter @kacskrz has run into that it no longer appears, but only the text of “Fastboot“.

Specifically, has disappeared in the latest beta of the MIUI Chinese rom, so there is still hope, since being a beta it is possible that it is an error or even that they back down if users ask for it.

Mitu, the @Xiaomi mascot since the very beginning, has been removed from the Fastboot mode splash screen on the latest #MIUI China Beta ROM release. The end of a long was … pic.twitter.com/5lqmt5rD47 – Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 17, 2021

Mitu has never been a mascot that Xiaomi has promoted excessively, but that did attract attention. In fact, this was sold in the Mi Stores with different outfits.

For the moment, it is unknown if it is the beginning of the disappearance of this symbol of the brand, which is what the leaker is pointing to, or that it is a simple bug from a beta. To find out, we will have to wait, although I hope everything is a little scare.