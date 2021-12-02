Mitsuri Kanroji from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is one of the most powerful demon hunters in the entire franchise, her breath can turn the tide of a fight with great ease.. For this and the role he played against Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, there are many people in the fan community who have a special appreciation for him, as demonstrated by Neroextra in this cosplay.

Neroextra is an amazing cosplayer who likes to combine or twist characters from her favorite anime and manga franchises. For example, he recently made a Midoriya cosplay that took up the lovable and captivating essence of this hero.. On this occasion, he has decided to do the same with Mitsuri Kanroji from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).

For this cosplay, she has been based on the typical outfit Mitsuri Kanroji wears in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) to create a beautiful pink kimono that matches her character, hair and her famous “Breath of Love”. Throughout her entire outfit, there are floral details that permeate the atmosphere of a spring freshness, which are accompanied by cherry blossoms in the shot.:

What did you think of the Neroextra job? This is not the first time that this artist takes the essence of a character and gives it a special touch, but it is surely one of the most memorable. Something impressive is how natural the combination of this pillar with this kimono and the spring environment is.

We hope that in some spin-off of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) we can see this type of designs that would be perfect for the Taisho era of this franchise, a traditional and ancient Japan in which myths, legends and some of the oldest arts of this nation coexist.

Who is Mitsuri Kanroji from Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Mitsuri Kanroji (甘 か ん 露 ろ 寺 じ 蜜 み つ 璃 り) from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is an elite Demon Slayer and is part of the group known as the Pillars, her name within the organization is the Pillar of Love (恋 こ い 柱 ば し ら). She has earned that title thanks to the breath she uses against demons, and like other manga heroines she has made a place in the hearts of her fans for her charisma, character and great power.

Mitsuri is a very emotional and passionate person who is always aware of the well-being of his colleagues, often not external, but he always compliments them inside his head. His breath of love allows him to change the course of an important fight, because with it he can modify the hearts of his adversaries and allies.

A curious fact about her character is that for most of the history of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) it seems that she is desperate to get married. Although, not with anyone, because she is looking for someone stronger than her and with a great heart. Although, contrary to what it may seem, his strength is impressive and he does not show mercy against the demons.

During his battle against Upper Moon Four in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Mitsuri Kanroji obtained his mark of Demon Hunter, which takes the form of two hearts inverted and opposite each other with a pair of angel wings on both sides where the two tips of the hearts that appear near your neck close to your collarbone meet. When Kanroji’s physical strength, stamina, precision, and power were manifested dramatically increased to the point that he is able to easily overcome and dodge all of the Upper Moons’ attacks without difficulty and was able to land multiple blows at him.

On the other hand, the anime of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is already premiering its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish.

Its story begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

Now, his mission in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will be to become a demon hunter to restore his humanity and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Fortunately, you will meet great people on your way to help you achieve your mission, such as Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.