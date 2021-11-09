Mitsubishi has introduced in society the long-awaited renewal of its very interesting “crossover” minivan. The new Mitsubishi Xpander 2022 bursts onto the scene accompanied by numerous new features. A model that, without a doubt, we would like to see in Europe.

The Mitsubishi xpander

It is a very interesting “crossover” minivan destined for Southeast Asia as well as various emerging markets that can be found on the continents of America and Africa. A model that took a very short time to establish itself as one of the spearheads of Mitsubishi for its global expansion. Now, after a few years of commercial travel, it has been brought up to date.

Mitsubishi has presented in society the new Xpander. A model loaded with important new features. And it is that it presents a new exterior and interior design, an expanded technological equipment and an improved level of efficiency. A cocktail of novelties that will allow you to boost your sales. Let’s go into detail and break down all the keys.

The new Mitsubishi Xpander 2022 has been presented in society

The design of the new Mitsubishi Xpander 2022



Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover How the Xpander’s exterior design has changed. The main changes are concentrated in the front and rear. We must bear in mind that we are facing a facelift as a mid-cycle update that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead.

The front stands out for the new bumper and the defense that protects the lower part of the body. It also has some main optical groups in the form of the letter T in a horizontal arrangement and in which it is used led technology. The daytime running lights are located at the top. At the rear it is also worth noting the bumpers and the taillights as the main novelties.

The height of the vehicle has been increased by up to 20 millimeters depending on the version. In addition, both cantilevers have been extended. In terms of personalization there are also improvements. It is possible to choose between different designs of rims, such as the 17-inch that we see in the images. In addition, the new Blade Silver Metallic shade is added to the body color palette.

Inside the new Mitsubishi Xpander. The equipment has been expanded

The interior and technology of the new Mitsubishi Xpander 2022



Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Xpander we will find a redesigned multifunction steering wheel and a new synthetic leather upholstery. The air conditioning module has also changed and the electric parking brake is added to the equipment.

Other interior novelties feature the new central console, in which there are larger storage areas. And to improve the experience on board for the occupants of the rear seats there are new USB charging sockets type A and type C. Recall that up to seven passengers can travel in the cabin in a 2 + 3 + 2 arrangement.

More efficiency for the Mitsubishi Xpander 2022

Moving on to the mechanical section, there are also changes. A CVT type automatic transmission that, in addition to offering a more pleasant driving, significantly improves the level of efficiency. In addition, an EGR system has been installed so that the engine can reduce fuel consumption without compromising performance. And if that wasn’t enough, Mitsubishi has made changes to the suspension.

Inside the new Mitsubishi Xpander can travel up to seven passengers

Will it reach Europe? Mitsubishi’s plans for the new Xpander

At this point, it is worth wondering if there are any real possibilities that the new Xpander will break into the European market. Unfortunately, and in the short term, there are no options to see this Mitsubishi model in the Old Continent. Since its launch in 2017, it has harvested some 372,000 units sold. It has debuted in Indonesia and will soon be introduced in the rest of the countries where it is available.