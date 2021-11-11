The price increase from 2.5 to 4 euros occurred in January, and now they have not waited even a year to raise the monthly price of their payment platform even more. The reason behind the rise, as justified by Mediaset, is that now all new episodes of The Island of Temptations they will be available in Mitele Plus before broadcasting them on Telecinco in the open.

Mitele Plus arrived in Spain in July 2019. At its launch, the price was 2.5 euros per month , or 25 euros per year . Later, it raised its price to 4 euros a month, or 40 euros a year. Now the platform goes up in price again, going to cost 5 euros per month , or 42 euros per year . Therefore, we see that the increase is 1 euro more for the monthly fee (25% more) and 2 euros for the annual fee (5% more).

The price rise will begin to apply from the next December 1st for new subscribers, and for current subscribers it will begin to apply from their next renewal. If you pay the monthly fee, you will pay more in the next December renewal. In the case of annual modalityIf you subscribe now, you will not pay more for the platform until the next renewal in November 2022. With the new annual modality, the monthly price will be equal to 3.5 euros per month.

Users keep falling

The platform had seen an increase in interest with the broadcast of Love is in the Air, the Turkish soap opera, but after its end they feared that the number of subscribers would plummet. The number of users stands at 189,000 subscribers according to the latest available figures for August 2021, while Atresplayer Premium it more than doubles with 473,000 subscribers.

In addition, the Atresmedia solution is cheaper, costing 3.99 euros per month or 39.99 euros per year. The number of users of Mitele Plus has fallen so far in 2021, while that of Atresplayer does not stop growing. At Atresmedia they are committed to the own production of series and other content such as documentaries, while series at Mitele Plus are not the priority, and they are more committed to reality shows. This does not help the evaluation of the platform, which is, together with Rakuten, the worst valued of all the streaming platforms operating in Spain.