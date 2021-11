11/25/2021 On at 08:28 CET

Tamara morillo

Fifteen names complete this list although, predictably, the figure is higher. The scourge of gender violence spreads, does not stop and the threat is constant.

Piedad G., Juana, Ángelines, María José, Sonia, Piedad M., María Dolores, Lisa, Mary, Cristina, Marisol, Nuria, Mari Cielo, Ana Eva and Marta they continue missing.

They are under the shadow of gender violence, sexist crime. Investigators search. His family, wait.