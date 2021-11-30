The cosplay community is often inspired by the characters that appear in our favorite anime and manga series, so it is not surprising that artists from all over the world, make amazing characterizations of the characters of series like My Hero Academia, to the extent that today we will see a really striking.

Something that has surprised us is that, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga and anime in recent years and among its fans we also find many cosplayers, this in part because of its great variety of heroes and heroines with their characteristic costumes in the to be inspired.

Best of all, this time around, the theme revolves around a Camie Utsushimi cosplay performed by the beautiful model Missbricosplay. Camie is a Shiketsu High School sophomore and of course an aspiring professional hero, known as Illus-o-Camie.

Within the anime, his Quirk, or special power, is called Glamor and thanks to it he can create optical and auditory illusions in a large area with which he confuses opponents. Missbricosplay has definitely hit the mark, signing a cosplay very faithful to the original counterpart.

We must mention that the costume, inspired by the Illus-o-Camie combat suit, is practically perfect and also the pose chosen for the shot, as well as the features of the model, are very reminiscent of the character, so we can delve into even more in this and other characterizations on his official Instagram account.