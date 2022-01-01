The cosplayer community has a great affection for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to the point that we can see how different artists and models from around the world make amazing characterizations in which we can see some alternative versions of the characters that we have been able to witness in the big screen.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the Marvel cinematographic and television universe is expanding more and more, although indirectly, this is about Black Widow, one of the characters of the MCU. Now, missbricosplay offers us its own cosplay of Black Widow, from the movie dedicated to the heroine and her past.

We must mention that, this characterization in cosplay was carried out neither more nor less than by the beautiful model Missbricosplay, who offers us two very simple side shots, which allow us to see that her cosplay is not missing anything, and surely all the fans of Black Widow will be amazed.

Your Black Widow is ready for action, with her guns on her hips, ready to be pulled out to defend herself and save the world. If you are a fan of missbricosplay, you have definitely seen how the model has become fond of this character, so we can delve even further into her posts on her official Instagram account to see this cosplay in more detail.

For those who are not completely into the MCU, we will tell you that Natalia Alianovna Romanova, better known as Natasha Romanoff, is a fictional character played by Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, sometimes known by her alter ego, Black Widow.

Romanoff is a spy and expert melee combatant, trained in the Red Room since childhood. She eventually joins the SHIELD counter-terrorism agency and becomes a key member and eventual leader of the Avengers, so this version of Missbricosplay shows us how she is ready for a dangerous mission.