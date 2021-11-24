We analyze in Cinemascomics the DVD of Miss marx, the feminist film starring the daughter of Karl Marx.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home DVD edition of Miss marx, the multi-award-winning film by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Luna Nera) and starring Romola Garai (Suffragettes), which is already on sale in stores only on DVD, as well as being available for rent and digital sale. The Italian film is marketed by Karma Films and distributed in physical format by BTEAM Pictures in our country.

This biopic about the life of Eleanor ‘Tussy’ Marx, daughter of Karl Marx and one of the pioneers in the defense of workers’ rights and the feminist movement is written and directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli, and stars Romola Garai, Patrick Kennedy (Lady’s Gambit), Felicity Montagu (The Diary of Bridget Jones), Karina Fernández (Another Year), Oliver Chris (Emma.), Emma Cunniffe (Roadkill), John Gordon Sinclair (Nico, 1988) and George Arrendell (Zot van A.), among others.

The film has received numerous awards and nominations, among which it is worth highlighting three statuettes in the Italian Cinema Awards, out of 11 nominations, imposing itself as the winner in the categories of Best Music, Best Costumes and Best Production; and its presence at renowned festivals such as the Venice Film Festival (Official Competition Section), the San Sebastian Festival (SSIFF) and the Barcelona D’A Film Festival.

Synopsis:

Set in the year 1883, we know the life of Eleanor, a bright, intelligent, passionate and free woman, being one of the first women who related feminism with socialism and defended the rights of workers, women and that He fights fervently for the abolition of child labor, following in the footsteps of his father, Karl Marx.

The film has a duration of 106 minutes, especially recommended for gender equality and rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age, shown in its DVD version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The DVD review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

PAL 2

16: 9

Audio: English (OV) and Spanish

Subtitles: Spanish and Catalan

Extra content:

Artistic card.

Data sheet.

Trailer.

Video clip (4 minutes): The Downtown Boys group performs the song ‘L’ Internationale ‘.

Photo gallery (2 minutes):

Selection of images from the film, with the main cast, especially Romola Garai as Eleanor ‘Tussy’ Marx.

