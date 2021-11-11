We show you some of the World’s Favorite Superheroes according to the study of the Game site, Marvel vs DC.

The world of superheroes has proven its importance to consumers of all ages, causing even some film installments to have positioned themselves as the highest grossing in history. Different editorials have given us hundreds of characters, however, the difference of opinions is seen in constant struggle in social networks about two main brands, Marvel and DC.

According to the study of Statista where it shows the retail market share of the top ten comic publishers in the world during 2020, it shows that Marvel Comics accounted for 40.98 percent of earnings in the industry, while DC Comics had 27.34 percent of these, followed by Image Comics with 6.4 percent, IDW Publishin with 4.51 percent, Boom! Studios with 3.25 percent and Dark Horse Comics with 2.97 percent, among others.

Marvel and DC have their respective superhero fandom and it would be difficult to define a winner based on their history since each audience has their preferences, but without a doubt Marvel has managed to generate more sales over the years compared to DC.

Similarly, film deliveries have had a lot to do with the preference of these Superheros, where in the same way Marvel has proven to be superior, since it has even managed to position itself among the highest grossing movies ever (according Statista) with:

Avengers: Endgame with $ 2,797.5 million

Avengers: Infinity War with 2,048.4 million dollars

The Avengers with $ 1,518.8 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron with $ 1,402.8 million

Black Panther with $ 1,347.6 million

Secondly, DC He has failed to perform such feats, but his films are equally well received by viewers.

Both companies have managed to take their stories to the cinema, which have even managed to receive different awards; We recommend that if you like to see these you do it with the help of Misik, since it has a wide catalog of products to choose from where you can find different sound systems that will allow you to listen to your favorite movies as if you were in the cinema.

Both publishers have countless superheroes, however, there are some who have managed to stay better in the consumer’s mind, but Who has the most beloved superhero in the world? Marvel vs DC.

In order to define who hasWorld’s Favorite Superhero, we will resort to a study conducted by the site Game, who have been given the task of investigating the data obtained in the internet search registry during April 2021.

First of all, the study indicates that Marvel is the most popular publisher in the world, dominating 85 percent of searches in 51 countries around the world, that is, only 15 percent of countries have a preference for DC, so in this meeting we have a clear winner. Taking this preference as a context, the time has come to define who has the favorite superhero in the whole world, Marvel vs DC:

According to the study of Game, Marvel’s Spider-Man is the world’s favorite superhero, managing to have the preference of 57 countries, then DC’s Wonder Woman with 15 countries, DC’s Batman with 11 countries, Marvel’s Iron Man with 10 countries, DC’s Superman with 6 countries, Marvel’s Captain America in 4 countries, etc.

Despite the fact that Spider-Man is indisputably the favorite by the world population, DC is also present with his other characters.

In the same way, this study may have its results linked to the latest releases, so in reality they may not be official results, how else could we know who is the favorite superhero on the planet?