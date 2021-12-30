Netflix it has a wide catalog of different cinematographic genres; today we show you some of their films plus controversial.

Over the years, streaming platforms manage to add millions of users around the world, who through a relatively small monthly payment can access hundreds of films and series that brands are willing to offer. Currently we can find various platforms that are responsible for offering this type of services to users around the world; however, there are some that have managed to position themselves better in the consumer’s mind.

According to information from CNN where it shows at brands that dominate the streaming market, Netflix It is the one with the most users worldwide, accumulating more than 208 million subscriptions to its platform, in second place is Amazon Prime with 2 million users, in third place Disney + (which less than 4 years after its birth has managed to position itself on the list) with 104 million users, HBO and HBO Max with 66 million, among others such as Apple TV +, Fox, etc.

Having a wide catalog of offers on its platform, Netflix has managed to offer its users the most controversial films of recent times, today we will show you some of them.

The hole – This film, despite not having much promotion, managed to gain wide popularity on social networks for the unusual theme that they decided to address, where they somehow manage to represent the upper and lower classes of society, as well as cannibalism with some bloody scenes.

Ted Bundy: sleeping with the killer – This movie tells about a real life case of a murderer, who was considered extremely cruel, evil and perverse (starring Zac Efron); It is a bibliographic file of the serial killer Ted Bundy, who used his charms to attract women and later murder them. Despite being a biographical file, it managed to cause some controversy in networks, where even the production of the film had to communicate to the public that this character should not be romanticized.

The social media dilemma – It is a documentary-style film produced by Netflix, where it shows the true power of social networks in terms of addiction and negative impact on society, where it seeks to relate through various testimonies about the dangers of manipulation and influence on social media.

365 days – This movie where a kidnapping is shown and a type of affective relationship between the kidnapper and the victim managed to be the cause of endless different reactions, where some people even asked Netflix to remove it from its catalog, because there were those who considered this file endorsed sexual abuse and Stockholm syndrome, becoming the most searched movie on Google in 2020.

These were some of the Netflix’s most controversial movies in recent times, what others are missing?