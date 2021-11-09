We show you some of the best villains of all time in the cinema that you can enjoy in the company of Misik.

The industry cinematic It is of vital importance for the world of entertainment, which also manages to represent significant income for those who operate in this area; However, the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic seriously affected the industry’s income.

According to a study by Statista where it shows the annual evolution of box office collection worldwide, shows that since 2005 with revenues of 23.1 billion dollars, this industry was constantly growing until 2019 with 42.3 billion dollars, a figure that in 2020 reached 12 billion, that is, it had a decline of about a third.

However, since the appearance of cinema, it has given us the opportunity to enjoy different genders cinematographic, either comedy, horror, suspense, fiction among others, leaving us some characters that viewers will not be able to forget and earned his affection that prevails despite decades having passed since his first appearance.

Numerous directors, writers, screenwriters, and actors have gifted us with hundreds of iconic characters that will go down in history for their qualities, physical and psychological characteristics that they give to the different villains, generally antagonists of the main stories told, so today we will show you some of the best.

Shark – This classic film of the marine predator “Jaws”, managed to be the terror of millions of people in the world who now do not want to enter the sea to see this film. In reality, this “villain” had almost no role on the screen, however, he managed to be one of the best horror figures of his time.

Hannibal Lecter – This villain played by Anthony Hopkins managed a whole series of films that revolved around this character who had a particular taste for the taste of human flesh, as well as a somewhat twisted mind. This is one of the best villains in the history of cinema, which was even enough to win an Oscar for his performance.

The joker – This character from the Batman movie directed by Christopher Nolan, showed a new way of looking at the iconic and greatest rival of Batman in the world of comics. The Joker, played by Heath Ledger, managed to become one of DC’s best hits so far, as well as allowing him to win an Oscar award.

Hans landa – This is considered one of the best villains in history, thanks to his appearance in Tarantino’s film, “Inglorious Bastards”, where they show us a high ranking of the Nazi army that was highly recognized for their ability to hunt Jews To our surprise, Christoph Waltz’s portrayal as Hans Landa also earned him an Oscar.

Darth vader – This iconic Batman character has achieved countless references in the entertainment world, such as Toy Story, The Big Bang Theory and other movies and series. Anakyn Skywalker, also known as Darth Vader, is a villain who is practically connected in some way with all the films of the famous Star Wars installment, also managing to be one of the most recognized villains in the world.

These were some of the best villains in movie historyWhat else is missing from this list?