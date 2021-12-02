Spotify has shown its list on the songs most listened to in 2021Today we will tell you who are the ones who positioned themselves as leaders.

The digital platforms and companies in charge of including their efforts to take advantage of technology, have allowed users around the world to benefit from different products or services and enjoy their advantages from anywhere in the world, including those that they belong to market of the streaming musical. According to Statista in his graph on the number of subscribers of music services streaming worldwide during the first quarter of 2021, it is shown that Spotify It is leading the list with 115.84 million users, Apple Music with 77.92 million, Tencent Music with 63.31 and Amazon Music with 63.31 million, among others.

Spotify is currently listed as the best music streaming platform thanks to the fact that it has the preference of users around the world; Among the main reasons is because it has an endless number of music offered by some of the most iconic artists of the moment, who manage to impact millions of people with their music, where Spotify each year shows who the favorite artists were, as well as their most representative songs.

Although Spotify released its list of the most listened to artists of 2021 With personalities like Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber, none of the most listened to songs of the year were part of the repertoire of these artists (except for a collaboration).

That is why today we will show you 5 of the most listened to songs of 2021 on Spotify, which you can listen to thanks to Misik, who have a wide catalog of products where you can choose different options to buy sound systems, either with speakers, headphones and other types of products.

Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo – This song already has more than 1 million reproductions (according to the Spotify platform), where with a somewhat melancholic music and voice it shows a story of heartbreak, while on board a car.

Montero (Call me by your name) by Lil Nas X – Manages to register 1 billion 137 million streams or listens on the platform. With a rapper style where he mentions that despite any type of inconsistency or problem, you can call him whenever you want and need.

Stay (with Justin Bieber) by Kid LAROI – His song together with the current “king of pop” has managed to position his music among the most listened to songs with Stay, achieving 1 billion 134 million views on the platform to date; carrying a happy tone about a story not so pleasant, since it contains a letter where it speaks of an abandonment and how a person’s world can fall apart in the face of loss.

Good 4 and by Olivia Rodrigo – This installment already has 1 billion and 134 million listeners (so far) and shows us a story and the thought of someone who after a breakup managed to overcome a relationship, while the other side of the coin is shown by the counterpart, but with a cheerful rhythm.

Levitating (feat. DaBaBy) by Dua Lipa – This song already had an original version by the artist, however in this collaboration she managed to bring the name of it to the top and register a billion views on Spotify. In this one we are presented with a woman in love who has found who she wants to have a relationship with, as well as what her counterpart thinks with the rapper.

These were some of the Most listened to songs on Spotify during 2021 that Misik brings you, if these do not sound familiar, you can search and you will realize that you have heard them more times than you really think.