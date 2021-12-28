The podcast has gained importance in recent years, so today we show you some of the most listened to in Mexico.

The media have been present for quite some time in the world, which over the years have adapted to the new needs of the digital consumer, among them, the podcast, which is something relatively similar to what we have seen for hundreds of years with the radio; however, the podcast has a more niche audience and is not necessarily recorded live.

The podcast It has proven to be of particular interest to users around the world, as they can listen to them from the comfort of their home while doing their daily activities, commuting, on their smartphone. Similarly, there are a wide variety of offers for users to listen to this content, since they can use it to learn, listen to stories or simply have a good time, a fact that was of great help to people around the world during the pandemic.

According to a study by Statista, during 2017 this type of content managed to register approximately 200 million users, a figure that has been constantly increasing until 2021 with 621 million, a fact that puts the expectations high for the creators of this content since it is expected that in 2026 this figure reaches 974 million listeners.

This type of content has a deeper reach with its users, achieving high fidelity with them; However, whether due to the quality of their content, presence on social networks or simply because of the person speaking behind the microphone, there are some of these programs that have managed to stand out above others.

Having a wide variety of possibilities so that you can hear from an endless number of creators, today we will show you the most listened to podcasts in Mexico during 2021 (According to Spotify, a platform that has had 2.9 million podcasts).

Doubts are given away – It is a program created by Lety Sahagún and Ashley Frangie, which arises from the human need to question everything, where the presenters invite experts and acquaintances to talk about topics that “we should be talking about”.

Creative – A program by the content creator and author Roberto Martinez, who owes in part its success thanks to his presence on social networks, where he invites various current creative figures from different industries to learn about his life. Among some of his guests have been artists like Rosalía, comedians like Franco Escamilla, actors like Diego Luna and even UFC fighters like champion Brandon Moreno.

Tales of the night – As you can imagine from its name, this podcast tells stories, tales and other legends around the world, which can be somewhat dark, ideal for horror lovers.

Legendary legends – Yes, it is another horror and horror podcast, this being the most consumed genre in Mexico, however, it tells these stories of serial killers, ghosts and other peculiar events with a slight but notorious comic touch.

The parrot – Comedians Richard Perez Y Slobotzky have managed to position their podcast as the most listened to in Mexico during 2021, where they tell stories of their followers, stories of entertainment and have relevant guests in the comedy industry (among other surprises), so the classic and acid Mexican humor is not lacking. Similarly, this podcast has managed to enter the top 20 of the most listened to programs globally.

