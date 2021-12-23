We show you some gifts Christmas that you can give to your acquaintances music lovers during this Christmas.

With the passage of time and the evolution of technologies, music It has become an indispensable part of the daily life of the population around the world. The internet and the arrival of smartphones gave users access to endless listening options music from wherever they are; however, there are some that have earned the particular preference of the population. Statista shows in its graph about the music streaming platforms with the most subscribers In 2021, Spotify is leading the consumer preference with 155 million users, Apple Music in second with 77 million, Tencent Music with 63 million, Amazon with Music with 63 million and Google (along with YouTube) with 38 million.

Spotify It has become the most important music streaming platform of the moment, where thousands of songs are played every minute, recording hundreds of thousands of hours listened to daily. According to information on the site Forbes in an interview with the director of Spotify Mexico, Adrian Peregrino, showed that the Mexican users spend approximately three hours a day listening to music within the platform.

Although Christmas has a whole religious history behind it, millions of people “celebrate” these dates and take the opportunity to give gifts to their loved ones, so you could choose to give them something that they can use every day and do their free time (or even work) something more enjoyable, with some musical products.

To make this possible, various brands offer us a wide variety of products to be able to enjoy their favorite songs and artists, among them, Misik; This company has a wide catalog of products where you can find various items to enjoy music, with a somewhat peculiar aesthetic that can be a good gift for this Christmas, we show you some of them that might interest you.

Nostalgic bluetooth system with 3-speed turntable – This, in addition to having a vintage aesthetic, has different characteristics that will allow its owners to enjoy hours of music, since it has a CD player, mp3 player, AM / FM radio, auxiliary doorway and even a cassette player. .

TWS owl bluetooth speaker, led light and USB player – This speaker with a striking aesthetic has a TWS (true wireless speaker) function to connect two speakers together wirelessly, an internal rechargeable battery with USB cable for GM Radio charging and is compatible with a range of 10 meters with equipment bluetooth, being a good alternative for music lovers to enjoy loud music anywhere thanks to its small size.

Wireless headphones – An essential for the day-to-day of any person and that can listen to music without the need to use the typical cables that interfere and can even cause accidents.

These were some gifts what can you give to music lovers thanks to Misik.