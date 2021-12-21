Netflix count with one hidden catalog of movies and series that could be to your liking, today we show you how you can access it.

The streaming platforms They have demonstrated their importance for the digital consumer, who can be entertained for hours with films, series or documentaries, either to have a good time or even “educate themselves” with audiovisual content. Today we already have a wide variety of these platforms offered by different companies, however, there are some that manage to stand out above others.

According to information from the media CNN, nowadays Netflix is ​​the the most important streaming platform in the world, managing to register more than 208 million subscribers, in second Amazon Prime with 200 million members, in third Disney + that at its relatively recent launch managed to win over 104 million users, later HBO and HBO Max with 64 million users, among others like Fox and Apple TV that are with a smaller number of subscribers.

All these platforms have a wide catalog of movies and series which are an indispensable factor when users must choose to pay their corresponding monthly subscription, however, not all deliveries may be found at a glance, so we could be missing out on some surprises.

Netflix is the most widely used streaming platform today, offering endless audiovisual products aimed at different audiences, be it children's content, horror movies, comedy, etc., however, they "hide" a bit of their catalog, leaving a part of this "hidden", which we will show you how you can access.

Netflix has an algorithm that shows you some of the series and movies that might interest you, however, its “hidden catalog” could show you some installments of your interest.

To access the hidden Netflix catalog you must access your account from a web browser (you will not be able to see it on smartphones, tablets, etc.) and write “Netflix Category Lookup”, or if you prefer click on this link; Later, all the categories of the library will appear and you will have to look patiently for the variety of options to find, among them:

Faith and Spirituality

Foreign movies

Cult movies

Bollywood Movies

Independent movies

Music

Westerns

Although some of these movies may be familiar to you, it may help you find new deliveries that Netflix has never recommended you, even having chosen the random option. Similarly, you can only access these through the browser, which you can add to your list or save those of your interest to later enjoy them on television.

If you can no longer find new content to watch in Netflix You can choose to follow these steps and let yourself be surprised with the offers that the platform still has to offer you.