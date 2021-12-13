Mirtha Vásquez also assured that the government has no plans to give Bolivia a sovereign outlet to the sea. | Channel N

The president of the Council of Ministers, Mirtha Vasquez, announced that the President Pedro Castillo He has already sent the list of people with whom he had unofficial meetings in the house of the Sarratea passage, in Breña, to the Attorney General of the State to investigate if there is any crime.

He pointed out that these are not yet public, because they are part of an investigation and we have to wait for the Attorney General’s Office to authorize it, but that it could soon be made known to the public opinion, since President Castillo would not oppose it.

“I do not think he is going to oppose it being made public”, He said in an interview on the program En Portada, on Canal N.

CASTLE’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PRESS

Along these lines, he considered that, although the president’s failure to communicate with the press is part of his style, the head of state is willing to improve his communication with the public.

“People have different styles and different mechanisms. I think that he has had a space to communicate in public spaces (…) I think it is not the best option, that is why he is evaluating other mechanisms“, He said.

In addition, it indicated that Pedro Castillo has recognized his mistakes regarding the relationship with the media and the hiring of people from their environment.

ABOUT THE PRESENCE OF EVO MORALES

Mirtha Vásquez assured that the government has no plans to give Bolivia a sovereign outlet to the sea.

“Nothing that’s true”, He said, but stated that Runasur, the meeting scheduled for December 21 and 21 in the city of Cusco in which Evo Morales participates, It is not within the framework of the illegal insofar as it does not involve any commitment of the State.

Regarding the questions about the presence of the former president of Bolivia in Peru, he considered that this does not represent a problem that endangers the security of the country.

“They have come representatives of the Vox group and others that are surely controversial for many sectors. (…) You just have to take care that foreigners do not interfere in State affairs“, He said.

ABOUT THE VACCINATION CARD

Mirtha Vásquez indicated the health of Peruvians is one of the main pillars, so everyone must join forces to combat the pandemic.

“No right is absolute and that is why the State is promoting regulations for everyone to be vaccinated. The main thing is public health”, He expressed.

KEEP READING

Dina Boluarte: “Bill to give opportunities to undergraduate universities would have to be rethought”

Purple Party presents a bill for the welfare of laying hens

Congressional disapproval continues to rise in December, according to Ipsos

The Foreign Ministry requests information from the embassy in Spain about the meeting of María del Carmen Alva