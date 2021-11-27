In 2008, Electronic Arts launched Mirror’s Edge a first-person parkour game for Xbox 360 that was very well received by critics and gamers. However, with the release of Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst in 2016, the series faded, falling a bit into oblivion. But now, new rumors and leaks have indicated that Mirror’s Edge remaster could be a reality. If true, it would be great news, as we could relive the great title of 2008 on the new generation of consoles.

One user via 4chan has revealed that the rumored remaster of Mirror’s Edge would be a reality and could be just around the corner, since according to said anonymous user, Mirror’s Edge Remastered would be announced at the next The Game Awards 2021 event, where your launch date that would be scheduled for the month of February 2022.

EA Motive’s next game wouldn’t be Mirror’s Edge

The possibility of seeing a remastered version of Mirror’s Edge, also leaked in the recent leak of games via Nvidia GeForce Now, Obviously, all these rumors and leaks must be taken as such, but it would be good news to be able to enjoy the first Mirror’s Edge again at through a remastered version, as the first game is now 13 years old, so it seems like more than enough time to give it a fresh coat of paint. Although it is true, that many players are already somewhat tired of the little worked remasters. Be that as it may, we will keep you informed with any news.