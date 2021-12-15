Once a student asked anthropologist Margaret Mead what she considered to be the first sign of civilization. And his answer was: “A fractured and healed femur.” An animal with a broken leg is condemned to death, due to its inability to flee, defend itself or search for food. The bone will not be able to heal before it falls prey to a predator.

In humans, a femur never heals because it can only do so if someone cares about caring for and assisting that individual in their recovery. In short, civilization begins with empathy from one person to another.

Empathy is the ability that humans have to perceive emotions from other individuals, although the cycle is not completed here, it is necessary that in addition to perceiving the person, we connect that perception with an emotion of our own, which is similar to the emotion that feel our counterpart. This is how the full cycle of empathy happens. Putting ourselves in other people’s shoes.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

This is precisely what technology manufacturers emulate through applications that study our publications, from which they identify behavior patterns and predict our emotions. This means that the more we use their technology, the more information they have about us, therefore they will be able to predict our behavior more, hence their obsession with staying longer in their applications.

In his book “Thinking, Fast and Slow”, the renowned psychologist and Nobel Prize winner in Economics Daniel Kahneman reveals that there are two systems of thought that direct the way we think. System 1 is fast, emotional, and intuitive; System 2 is slow, rational, and logical. These two systems define the way we make the decisions that define our day-to-day lives and shape the world we live in. It seems that we live immersed in system 1, we are in the era of hypersensitivity and impulsivity, and if you do not believe me, enter your social networks.

The impulsiveness of system 1, which promotes instant satisfaction, leads us to do things like go to Amazon only to see what we find, or to Facebook and Instagram only to see what our friends are up to, to gossip, or to Twitter to see who is fighting who now, or who is being bullied, or TikTok to see what the fashion trend is and who has already got on it.

This is precisely what all digital platforms are taking advantage of, our free will, but is it really free will?

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information

The illusion of freedom to make decisions is actually less so and with social media it is less so. To protect ourselves from anarchy, we as humanity have designed a frame of reference based on laws, rules and customs that govern our “free” will, before digital media this frame was less restrictive, we never imagined that the secondary effect of digital transformation it would be that that frame of reference would become personalized and that it would be within our reach.

Well, that is what mirror or empathic algorithms do, they reflect us digitally, whether in the form of a recommendation of a product, a news item, an opinion or an ethical or moral standard, what we ourselves are. The algorithms of the applications that we use every day are designed to keep us longer and react to the greatest number of contents and they do this by presenting those contents that cause us an emotional reaction and that force us to be impulsive with the response.

Follow the information about businesses and news in Forbes Mexico

It is a blatant abuse of the empathy we give and hope our fellow humans give us.

There is no escape, because the longer we use digital media, consequently, the more we react, the number of content we like increases and that makes us feel good and well-being leads to happiness.

That is why despite the fact that we have hundreds of friends and thousands of acquaintances, digital media only present us with a small part of them, it is not that others do not publish, it is that those empathic algorithms also connect us with those people who they think like us and they do it deliberately waving the flag that they are “creating community”, when in reality what they are creating is polarization. If they have anti-vaccine friends they will understand better what I say.

Follow the business information in our specialized section

The first step to get out of that perverse circle is to be aware of it, but what follows is more difficult to execute, because it requires discipline to once again broaden the spectrum of users and topics with which the algorithms “mirror” us.

We have to be open to users with other points of view, but not only willing to see their content pass on our wall, but also to react to their publications, to seriously engage in a debate, to understand that each person has their position and what it is. just as valid as ours. As my grandmother used to say: “we are not a gold coin”, if we know that, then why do we continue to allow the empathy of algorithms to make us believe otherwise.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Contact:

Javier A. Murillo Acuña, Founding Partner and President of Metrics. Data scientist, expert in applied information technologies. He is the founder and CEO of Metrics. *

[email protected]

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.