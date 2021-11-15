Nov 15, 2021 at 12:05 pm CET

Ronald Goncalves

The Fuenlabrada and the Mirandés, with the aim of starting with Day 17 of LaLiga SmartBank, they will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Friday at the Fernando Torres.

In the first instance, the premises directed by José Luis Oltra are positioned in the position number 19 of the classification with 16 points and -5 in the goal differential and therefore in the relegation zone. In this sense, its history by league records a defeat against Valladolid (3-0), a draw with Eibar (0-0), a loss to Las Palmas (2-1) and a defeat against Girona (2-1).

As for your adversaries, Lolo Escobar’s squad is located in seventeenth place in the table with 18 points and -4 in goal differential, that is, in the vicinity of the relegation zone. Similarly, their recent encounters indicate a defeat against Huesca (1-0), a defeat against Valladolid (3-1), a victory against Lugo (3-2) and a draw with Zaragoza (1-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Fuenlabrada and the Mirandés of the Day 17 of LaLiga SmartBank 2021-2022 will take place this Friday, November 19 at 9:00 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.