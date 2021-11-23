The body of the money changer was thrown in the car in the industrial zone of Lurín and found at 1:30 pm | 24 hours

On Saturday, November 20, around 9:15 in the morning, Rosario Suarez Lizana, who was dedicated more than 30 years ago to the exchange of foreign currencies in the heart of Miraflores, got into a vehicle with the intention of closing a large transaction that he had agreed days before.

His brother told the press that a person from the province had offered to sell him several thousand dollars and, to carry out the transaction, Rosario would even have borrowed money from his co-workers. Rosario told her brother that the currency exchange was with a trusted person.

Miraflores security cameras captured when the money changer entered the vehicle on one of the streets of that district. The co-pilot of the vehicle was a worker from the Municipality of Miraflores that Rosario already knew previously. The transaction would be made a few meters from the place, in the parking lot of a supermarket.

However, another subject boarded the car who had tried to apply a sleeping pill, but as this had no effect and the money changer was still awake, the criminals proceeded to hang her.

The body of the money changer was thrown in the car in the industrial zone of Lurín and found at 1:30 pm

According to the necropsy, cause of death is mechanical asphyxia or strangulation.

The vehicle was abandoned in San Baroja and found at 3:30 in the afternoon. Through the expert opinion, which found the victim’s hair and fingerprints, it was determined that Rosario’s murder had occurred inside the car.

THREE INVOLVED CAPTURED

Luis Jorge Cáceres Bardales (46), Nil Michael Casara Gonzales (47) and Miguel Ángel Silva Ordóñez (45) They were captured this Monday by the Police. The last to be mentioned is a motorized worker from the Municipality of Miraflores.

According to the police, all of them have already admitted having participated in the kidnapping, robbery and murder of the money changer. In addition, it was possible to recover 28 thousand soles, 1500 dollars and 1050 euros

Jorge Cáceres Bardales he was the one who was driving the car, next he was Miguel Angel Silva Ordonez, the worker of the Municipality of Miraflores who would be the link between the money changer and the rest of the criminals.

A block later it went up Nil Michael Casara Gonzales, who has a police record for aggravated robbery and other crimes. In addition, the municipal worker would have admitted to being the one who bought the sleeping pill that was for veterinary use.

It is not ruled out that there are more involved in the band.

ANOTHER HYPOTHESIS OF CRIME

It was also known that among the belongings Three checks were found from the money changer: one for $ 30,000 and two for $ 50,000. These would correspond to a debt of 150 thousand dollars that a businessman had with the money changer and that he was supposedly going to pay.

However, the checks would not have been valid. It is believed that the businessman would not have wanted to pay the debt and therefore could have commissioned the crime of the money changer.

MUNICIPALITY OF MIRAFLORES PRONOUNCES

Regarding the crime, the Miraflores commune confirmed that Miguel Ángel Silva Ordóñez is one of its workers and works as a motorized messenger in the Citizen Security management.

The Municipality of Miraflores indicates that they have been collaborating with the police investigation into this case “with the immediate delivery of images from our Serenazgo Central, which allowed the identification of the vehicle, license plate and possible perpetrators of the criminal act”.

In addition, they reported that on the day of crime, your worker was on a day off.

KEEP READING

María del Carmen Alva withdraws her bills considered a “labor package”

Tourist dies in Machu Picchu while visiting the archaeological park

These are the districts with the highest increase in COVID-19 cases in Lima