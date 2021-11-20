This November 20 from 10:00 in the morning the civic-military parade will be held in commemoration of the 111th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution. The event will feature the deployment of 3,000 military personnel and the participation of girls, boys and civilians. It is expected that there will be representations of historical moments of the Mexican Revolution, interpretation of representative songs of Mexico and the participation of elements of the country’s armed forces.

The parade route will start from the capital’s Zócalo, passing through the streets Av. 5 de Mayo, José María Pino Suárez, the Lázaro Cárdenas Central Axis, Av. Juarez, Paseo de la Reforma and will consolidate in Campo Marte.

11:21 Personifications of Porfirio Díaz, Francisco I. Madero, peasants and peasants are present during the representation of the historical passages of the Mexican Revolution

11:19 Sounds the military touch of “Bootsilla”, used in the Mexican Revolution for mounted troops to prepare their horses. It is still used today to instruct cavalry personnel to prepare their weapons.

11:17 It begins with the representation of historical passages of the Mexican Revolution

“The revolution is the most popular and profound transformation that has taken place in our country. Take into account that since Independence and throughout the nineteenth century, the structure of colonial domination remained practically unchanged. Social justice did not exist even in the discourse, nor did the majority of the population participate in politics, an activity that was reserved for the liberal or conservative elites “

10:45 Andrés Manuel López Obrador addresses a message during the ceremony.

“Mr. President, next December 1 will be three years since you began your term at the head of the executive branch. In these three years, you have placed your trust in the armed forces and the National Guard for the security, progress of Mexico and the well-being of the people. For us it is a mark of pride to be able to contribute to the transformation that is being experienced. ”, Declared Luis Cresencio Sandoval in his speech.

10:30 general Luis Cresencio SandovaThe Secretary of National Defense of Mexico takes the floor.

10:28 In recognition of the promoted personnel, the War Band performs the military touch “Tres de Diana”

10:17 Directors of Arms and Services of the Secretary of National Defense deliver badges and decorations to Generals, chiefs, officers and troops who today earned them

10:17 The Supreme Commander of the armed forces will deliver badges to members of the Army, Air Force, Navy and National Guard.

10:13 President Andrés Manuel López Obrador awards the military merit award to the General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Secretary of National Defense of Mexico and Admiral Jose Rafael Ojeda Duran, Secretary of the Navy

10:09 Together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he presides at the commemorative ceremony for the 111th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution the Dr. Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, the Gral. Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Arturo Saldivar, Olga Sanchez Cordero, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Claudia Shainbaum Pardo, Rosa Icelda Rodriguez Vázquez, Adán Augusto López Hernandez, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, Delfina Gomez Alvarez and the commissioner General Luis Rodriguez Bucio.

10:08 Squad of nine planes belonging to the Mexican air force is present by painting the sky with the colors of the flag.

10:04 The president reviews the troops that will parade before the people of Mexico in the company of the General Secretary of National Defense and the Admiral Secretary of the Navy.

10:00 President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is present in the Plaza de la Constitución, addressing the flag escort to greet the national flag.

09:14 Immediate roads to the Historic Center are closed.

09:00 Staff of the Auxiliary Police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of CDMX maintains operational deployment for the parade in the first square of the city

07:35 The cuts in the circulations to the main streets and avenues through which today’s parade will pass

02:55 Elements of the Mexican army begin to enlist to participate in the military parade in commemoration of the 111th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution. Wearing period costumes and marching, the soldiers went from Military Camp 1 to the Cuatro Caminos metro to move to the Zócalo grid.

