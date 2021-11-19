This Thursday, the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), met with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on the North American Leaders Summit (CLAN) in Washington, DC

This historic meeting is resumed five years later of its suspension in 2016, under the mandate of the former president, Donald Trump; likewise, it will be the first time that López Obrador dialogue with Trudeau.

The president’s agenda consists of bi and trilateral meetings with the two leaders, as well as a meeting with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala harris, at Casa Blanca.

It should be remembered that it integrates Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of Economy (SE), Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, the Secretary of the Treasury (SHCP), Rogelio Ramírez de la O, and the commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño Yáñez.

MINUTE BY MINUTE

15:23 AMLO celebrated the immigration reform initiative by Biden to regulate nearly 11 million migrants who live in the United States, which is why he called on the parties of the United States Congress to support the initiative.

“We are going to follow up on this initiative that benefits millions of migrants and Mexicans who live and work honestly in the United States. It is an initiative, among other things, with a social dimension “

15:20 The federal president promised to participate in the North American economic integration and from all over the continent.

“We are going to participate for the economic integration of North America and the entire continent. Strengthen our region before the advance of other regions in the world ”, indicated AMLO.

(Photo: Presidency)

15:15 Lopez Obrador thanked President Joe Biden for the respectful treatment in the bilateral meeting, as well as not considering Mexico “the backyard” of the United States.

“President Joe Biden wants the treatment to be respectful and between equals, he told me this from the first time we spoke on the phone. Already as president he told me that he was not going to see us as the backyard, which we appreciate “

He also reminded the US president of the good relationship that President Abraham Lincoln had with Benito Juárez, “the best president of Mexico.”

“We are very happy to be here,” declared the Chief Executive.

15:10 The bilateral meeting between López Obrador and his US counterpart Joe Biden continues, where he stressed that they no longer usually use phrases such as “our friend from the south” to refer to Mexico, since now they speak of “our peers, countries that are equal”, He assured.

“Mr. President, we no longer use expressions like our friends from the south, but we are talking about our peers, our countries are on an equal footing”

The US president mentioned that the High Level dialogue has been relaunched, where issues such as pandemic control, inclusive economic recovery and migration will be addressed.

“The first of many meetings,” commented Joe Biden.

14:35 President López Obrador and Joe Biden meet for the first time in person in the Oval Room, before the meeting, the Mexican president signed the official guest book.

(Photo: Twitter / @ IrvingPineda)

14:27 Half an hour late on his schedule, the President of Mexico moved from the Eisenhower Executive Office building to the Oval Office, where the meeting with the US president will be held.

14:21 After meeting with Kamala Harris, López Obrador and their entourage leave the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and he gets ready to meet Joe Biden.

14:02 The Mexican President thanked to the vice president:

“We were very pleased to meet again with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, this time in Washington.

We strive for the good relationship between nations. We are moving towards strengthening economic integration and addressing the causes of migration ”.

(Photo: Twitter @lopeozbrador_)

13:10 AMLO expressed his gratitude to Joe Biden for the reform initiative to regularize migrants residing in the United States.

“We are also going to raise with President Biden, with respect, that We are pleased that the initiative to regularize migrants has been sent to Congress and hopefully the legislators of the new parties help, because it is fair, “he told Kamala.

(Photo: Twitter @lopezobrador)

13:03 López Obrador highlights the importance of investment in Central America, just like him strengthening North America for the regulation of migratory flow.

“Not being dependent on imports, producing in North America. What we need. It is an ideal, not only in North America, throughout the continent “

“Just as the European community started, that has to be it. Integrate as a region (…) We have great demand in the American market compared to other regions. I believe that economic integration is an option”, He asserted.

1:00 p.m. Meeting of López Obrador and Kamala Harris begins

(Photo: Presidency)

12:41 López Obrador and Kamala Harris are in the government building

12:36 López Obrador arrived at the office complex adjacent to the White House where he will meet with Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States.

11:40 The president of the United States, Joe biden, confirmed that the trilateral meeting with López Obrador and Justin Trudeau will be held.

(Photo: Screenshot / Twitter @POTUS)

11:40 The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) provided a brief report on the topics discussed in the bilateral meeting.

– The reconciliation with indigenous peoples and put indigenous communities in the public policy center

– Fight inequality through fair redistribution measures of the wealth: the main objective is to support about 750 million people in poverty.

– Promote the competitiveness of the region from the “great coincidences” bilateral and trilateral in matters commercial, environmental and infrastructure.

“They stressed that prosperity must be the result of actions that guarantee equality, security and development for both peoples and the region.”

(Photo: Screenshot / Twitter @SRE_mx)

11:03 Meeting between Mexico and Canada ends

López Obrador will go to hold a meeting with the vice president, Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, his supporters bid him farewell with banners, songs and mariachis.

10:30 López Obrador thanked the countrymen and women who received him at their meeting the prime minister.

10:03 Justin Trudeau and López Obrador are inside the Institute and visit Roberto Cueva del Río’s mural. Official photographs are taken and they speak in front of the media.

“We are peoples, nations, sisters. We are in North America, we are very close and we have many things in common. Most importantly: a very good cooperative and friendly relationship”, López Obrador.

“Am particularly grateful for the leadership from the President of the United Mexican States ”, Justin Trudeau.

10:00 Up the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, along with their respective entourage.

Similarly, it arrived under the custody of the US Secret Service; AMLO supporters welcome him with cheers and applause.

9:47 The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, arrives at the Mexican Cultural Institute for his meeting with Justin Trudeau.

The Chief Executive arrived sheltered by the Secret Service from the United States and greeted the supporters who support him from the vicinity of the enclosure.

(Photo: Twitter @CapitalMexico)

09:43 His top part of the entourage that accompanies López Obrador to the bilateral meeting begins.

09:40 López Obrador will present Justin Trudeau on Roberto Cueva del Río mural at the Mexican Cultural Institute, where the Mexico-Canada bilateral meeting will take place at 10:00 am (central Mexico).

Both presidents are expected to offer a message to the media within the Center.

(Photo: Twitter @SRE)

09:13 Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of Economy, announces that Mexican delegation “refines details” for the historic meeting.

(Photo: Screenshot / Twitter @tatclouthier)

09:10 US media point out that Canada and Mexico would announce COVID-19 vaccine donations to other countries

08:30 About 300 people, among Mexican migrants residing in the United States and López Obrador supporters, gather outside the White House to ask for the Migrant Reform that would regularize 11 million migrants.

(Photo: Twitter @elitvoficial)

08:14 The Mexican delegation goes out to breakfast.

