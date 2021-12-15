The market Mintable announced its partnership with Immutable X, a StarkWare-based Layer 2 solution for NFT on Ethereum, to make more than 24 million NFTs on Immutable X available for sale on Mintable. This integration will allow users to deposit ETH and ERC-20 tokens with instant confirmation and no gas fees.

According to Mintable’s Twitter thread, Mintable and Immutable X share a vision to scale the NFT markets by offering the masses access to this type of crypto asset.

1 / We’re thrilled to partner up with @Immutable X – the 1st & leading Layer 2 for #NFTs on Ethereum! All NFTs on Immutable X are now available for trade on https://t.co/NJ1lSPqL1Q! âœ… Zero gas feesâœ… Instant secure tradesâœ… 100% carbon neutral. Details: https://t.co/TQh7Cggq2z – Mintable (@mintable_app) December 13, 2021

Although the zero gas costs may seem attractive, the size limit for files that do not pay gas fees is only 300MB. Anything over that size will have to pay gas fees.

The Mintable blog statement also stated that neither decentralization nor user custody would be compromised. Since the assets are secured on the Ethereum blockchain, the project believes that users will be able to safely manage their trading experience with NFT.

According to Immutable X, the project ensures that any NFT activity in its protocol is completely carbon neutral. This does not mean that it is carbon-free, but rather that it buys carbon credits to offset any gas consumed on Ethereum.

Robbie Ferguson, co-founder and president of Immutable, said about the association:

“We want to be everywhere NFT enthusiasts are and Mintable’s dedication to breaking new ground in empowering audiences with smart contracts is incredible. We are thrilled to welcome communities and work with Mintable app to grow NFT markets. “

Mintable also operates a decentralized autonomous organization; the first DAO that works with NFT and not with ERC-20 tokens. Mintable’s DAO is based on MINT voting non-fungible tokens. MINT holders can sell their voting NFTs on open markets like any other NFT.

