Minnesota Timberwolves was imposed as a local Sacramento Kings by 107-97 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the Minnesota Timberwolves players were defeated at home against Phoenix suns by 96-99. For their part, the Sacramento Kings defeated at home to Detroit Pistons by 107-129. With this result, Minnesota Timberwolves has accumulated five victories so far in 14 matches played in the competition, while Sacramento Kings he is left with six victories in 15 games played.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard until ending with a result of 22-18. After this, in the second quarter there were again alternations in the light until it ended with a partial result of 22-30. After this, the teams reached the break with a 44-48 on the scoreboard.

The third quarter also had alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 33-24 and a 77-72 overall. Finally, over the course of the last quarter Minnesota Timberwolves he increased his difference, marked the maximum difference (10 points) at the end of the quarter, and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-25. After all this, the game ended with a score of 107-97 for the locals.

During the match, they highlighted Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns for their participation in the game, after getting 26 points, one assist and five rebounds and 22 points, four assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out De’Aaron Fox and Buddy hield, with 28 points, five assists and one rebound and 16 points, two assists and three rebounds respectively.

In the next match of the competition, Minnesota Timberwolves will play against San antonio spurs at Target Center, while Sacramento Kings will seek victory against Toronto raptors at Golden 1 Center.