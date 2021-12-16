Lung.mx .- The costs of care for diseases caused by smoking represent nine percent of the total annual health expenditure; Hence, the Ministry of Health welcomes the approval of the opinion of reforms to the General Law for Tobacco Control, which will establish all public spaces as 100% free of tobacco smoke and the consumption of emissions.

Likewise, the prohibition of any form of advertising of this type of products, adhering to the recommendations established by the Framework Convention of the World Health Organization for Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The Psychiatric Care Services (SAP), the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic) and the Technical Secretariat of the National Mental Health Council (STConsame), work in a coordinated manner to prevent addictions and provide care for smokers based on the National Strategy Together for Peace, which contains specific actions for implementation from the community.

The main objective is to protect the health of the population, especially girls, boys, young people and people with vulnerable conditions from the impact generated by tobacco consumption.

In Mexico, approximately 65 thousand people per year due to diseases related to tobacco consumptionSince tobacco smoke contains approximately four thousand chemicals, of which 250 are harmful and 50 are carcinogenic.

A study by the Institute for Clinical and Health Effectiveness, an independent academic institution, revealed that in 2020 the direct costs of care per diseases associated with smoking amounted to 116 thousand 151 million pesos.

Smoking affects practically the entire body, which is why it is related to cardiovascular diseases, Chronic Obstructive Disease (COPD), different types of cancer, especially lung, pneumonia and cerebrovascular accidents. In addition, it is the fourth cause associated with severe forms of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that the tobacco epidemic is responsible for the premature death of more eight million people each year, of which at least seven million were direct tobacco users and more than one million were non-smokers, but they were exposed to second-hand smoke and nicotine emissions.

This December 14, the Senate of the Republic unanimously endorsed the opinion which will enter into force once it is published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF).

With these legal modifications, Mexico becomes the 29th country to declare zones free of consumption of any tobacco product at the national level and in the tenth in the Americas region to totally ban any form of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products, which will allow promoting the right to health protection, especially of children and youth.

The reforms approved by the Senate of the Republic include the enlargement smoke-free and emission-free spaces in public places such as work centers, public transport, transport terminals, stations, stops and other urban furniture facilities, as well as areas for the development of sports, artistic, cultural and entertainment activities, both in the public and private spheres.

This means that smokers will be able to consume tobacco and derived products in private spaces and on public roads, as long as they do not break into the places indicated in the law.

Too All forms of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products are prohibited, directly or indirectly, through any means of dissemination or communication, which will help to inhibit the access and consumption of these products, especially among girls, boys and adolescents.

DZ