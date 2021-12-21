The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, in coordination with Banco de México, today carried out a simultaneous auction for the purchase of Bondes D and sale of Bondes F with different investors participating in the local debt market.

In this swap, Banco de México bought BONDES D with maturities between 2022 and 2025. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit sold Bondes F with maturities between 2022 and 2026.

The objectives of this operation were: to increase the liquidity of the new BONDES F referenced to the TIIE of Funding at one business day and to allow bondholders to exchange their positions from BONDES D to BONDES F and update their investment portfolios.

The operation consisted of the execution of two simultaneous transactions. In the first transaction, Banco de México made a debt cancellation through a repurchase of BONDES D by Banxico itself, at market prices with maturities between 2022 and 2025, for an amount of 49,911 million pesos. The second transaction consisted of an auction for the placement of Bondes F by the Federal Government for 50,000 million pesos, maturing between 2022 and 2026. It is worth mentioning that the total demand for this operation amounted to 114,588 million pesos.

This swap was carried out in compliance with the debt ceilings of the Federal Government approved by the H. Congress of the Union for fiscal year 2021.

The Ministry of Finance will keep constantly monitoring the conditions in the financial markets in order to guarantee the healthy development of the local debt market.

DZ