Within the framework of the seminar ‘COA: The Colombian economy: How to get out of a complex moment?’, Organized by the National Association of Financial Institutions (ANIF), and attended by the Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, The issue of the importance of vaccination to reactivate the Colombian economy was addressed.

During his speech, the senior government official assured that achieve herd immunity against covid-19 It will allow the country to improve its finances and continue with the openings of other unions that will contribute significantly to the national treasury.

“We are going to achieve that herd immunity, surely before the end of this year and I hope it will be long before. This will be a source of reactivation and growth of the economy, ”Restrepo said.

It should be remembered that to achieve herd immunity, 70% of the population of a country would need to have antibodies against the coronavirus either because they suffered the disease or because they received the vaccine that provides biological protection against the virus.

In fact, according to the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz Gómez, for Herd immunity could be achieved in Colombia in the first week of September. “We will be in the first week of September with 35 million, which represents 70% of the Colombian population vaccinated, or with at least one dose. I believe that this has been thanks to the efforts of the national government, but very especially of the governors of the territorial entities ”, Ruiz assured.

At the time and according to the report of this July 27, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection revealed that in the country There are already 11.4 million Colombians with their complete vaccination schedules. For its part, there are 25.6 million first doses that have been applied throughout the national territory.

According to the Ministry of Finance in its intervention during the ANIF seminar, the reactivation of Colombian finances will largely depend on the advancement of the National Vaccination Plan and the reception of the new text of tax reform presented by the government of Iván Duque before the Congress of the Republic.

“The important thing is to get a million families out of their situation of extreme poverty through a social effort and a social protection structure like the one we are proposing. We are going to reduce extreme poverty, even to levels lower than those seen before the pandemic, ”said José Manuel Restrepo.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance also referred to the continuity of solidarity income, the program that the Government devised to help the poorest during the pandemic and assured that the survival of this and other social programs will depend on said fiscal reform.

However, it is worth mentioning that, according to the bill’s explanatory memorandum, these programmers will help vulnerable Colombian families: “For its part, the implementation of the proposed design for Solidarity Income will result in an additional reduction of moderate poverty to 34.3% in 2022 compared to the 35.7% seen in 2019 and an improvement in income disparity to levels by below those observed in 2019 to 51.2 in 2022 vs 52.6 in 2019 ”, added.

On the other hand, in said document, the creation of the employment program for the youth of the country is highlighted, where its implementation is highlighted for “stimulate the recovery of the labor market and economic activity in the face of the deterioration in economic conditions experienced as a result of the pandemic. For the implementation of this program, resources will be allocated for $ 159,000 million in 2021, $ 897,000 million in 2022 and $ 254,000 million in 2023 ″, reads the document.

