The four judges of the Supreme Court Justice held a brief meeting with the Minister of Justice, Martin Soria, the first since the official took office eight months ago.

The official arrived after 10 in the morning. The meeting, which lasted half an hour, was held in the fourth floor of the Palace of Justice, in the Hall of Ambassadors, with the presence of the four members of the highest court: its president, Horacio Rosatti, the vice Carlos Rosenkrantz, and the judges Juan Carlos Maqueda and Ricardo Lorenzetti.

Although the meeting was of a formal nature, it was expected that the relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary would be addressed; The Government explained that Soria was sent to the meeting with the aim of reestablishing institutional dialogue .

In any case, among the ministers of the Court the suspicion and the distrust due to the high critical profile that the official maintains, with the judges in general and with the Supreme Court in particular. In fact, last week he organized a seminar at the former ESMA on lawfare, where there was no shortage of disqualifications to the magistrates who investigated former Kirchner officials for acts of corruption.

This kind of summit took place hours after the Government announced the sending to Congress a bill to reform the Council of the Magistracy. It was expected that the talk would also include the discussion on the budget and some reference to the announcement made yesterday by the Casa Rosada was not ruled out.

As Minister of Justice, Soria It should be responsible for maintaining the political link between the Casa Rosada and the judicial sphere, but until now it has been in charge of being the sword of the harshest positions of Kirchnerism.

In this context, last week, when the versions of a ruling against the current composition of the Council of the Magistracy began to emerge, the official stated: law passed in 2006. It took 16 years to realize it. It should make noise to all Argentines and Argentine women ”.

The meeting ended a week after the expiration of the deadline that President Alberto Fernández had to propose a new member of the country’s highest court of justice, replacing Elena Highton de Nolasco. It is an irregular situation that will not have an immediate solution, because a candidate for the Supreme Court needs two-thirds of the members of the Senate present, and that is a political goal that the ruling party cannot achieve today.

