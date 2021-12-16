Mining in Minecraft changed with 1.18, so today we have a tutorial to help you get minerals in this new version.

The “Caves and Cliffs 2”, The second update of the year in Minecraft, presented big changes in regards to its mining. Nothing is like in the previous ones versions 1.17 backDue to the negative height we now have to resort to other methods. Therefore, today we bring you a mining tutorial in Minecraft 1.18.

Diamonds



The first and what surely interests the most, is the technique to find diamonds. Previously, we had to go down to layer 9 or 11, the level where the greatest amount was generated. Currently we will have to go down to layer -59, which will be the maximum generation point, that if, the ores of 4 or more are no longer so abundant.

However, you have to be careful at this height as we can collide with lava lakes. In that case, if we don’t want to have problems burning ourselves, we will have to look at layer -54.

Anyway, diamonds continue to be generated from Y: 15 to Y: -59, this being the last generation layer. If we do Strip mining (Chop our tunnels 2 high) We will surely take longer than before. This is compensated for when you consider how abysmally large the caves are in this version. It should be noted that the height of the diamonds also applies to that of the Redstone.

Iron and Coal

The iron and the Coal they became two very difficult minerals to find in this version. Its maximum generation occurs at height 256, something practically impossible to achieve. For this reason, it is advisable to bite in mountains at height 136, although in the caves of positive height they are also achieved.

One tip to keep in mind is that you do not go down to negative layers without carbon, since it stops generating from layer 0. It is precisely at that height that we will find the greatest amount of Lapis Lazuli.

Gold

To get gold we will have to go down to Y: -16, where if we sting them with the enchantment of Fortune, we can get large quantities. However, the best way to get gold is still on plateaus up to height 32.

If you want a slightly more dynamic variant, you can always go to the nether in search of the gold nuggets. The best way to chop these blocks is with Silk touch and then passing them to the oven, where we will get 1 ingot for each block.

And you, have you already tried mining in this version? What do you think of the new caves? If you still don’t know very well what version 1.18 has, here we leave you a note with all the information.

