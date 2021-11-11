It should be considered that having the appropriate medical kit. It can become the difference between life and death for many patients around the world and between some or no medicolegal problems for many physicians.

What is the minimum content of a medical kit according to Mexican regulations?

In this sense, it is necessary to know what is the minimum content according to Mexican regulations that every first aid kit must have for medical emergency care. There are official Mexican regulations that refer to the obligation to have a first-aid kit for medical emergency care.

The first is the “Official Mexican NOM-016- SSA3-20121, which establishes the minimum characteristics of infrastructure. As well as hospital equipment and

specialized medical care offices ”.

Which indicates that:

“7.8 Independent specialized medical care clinics must have an emergency kit. Which must have the medications and healing materials specified in the Official Mexican Standard referred to in paragraph 3.5 of this standard. “

That standard referred to in section 3.5 is the other one that refers to the first-aid kit. That is, the “Official Mexican Standard NOM-005-SSA3-20103. Which establishes the

minimum requirements for infrastructure and equipment of establishments for outpatient medical care ”.

Said newsletter must contain at least exactly the same elements

The foregoing is substantial, because we can observe that regardless of whether it is an office for specialized medical care or for the care of

Outpatient. Said newsletter must contain at least exactly the same elements.

On the other hand, the introduction of NOM 0055 on infrastructure states that:

“… in this standard, the essential minimum requirements for infrastructure and equipment are established so that health care establishments that provide services to outpatients can provide quality care to users of the National Health System.”

Likewise, the introduction of said rule stipulates:

“In this context, the infrastructure and equipment of these establishments must be directly related to the type of services offered and the professional, technical and auxiliary personnel in the health area must have the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to these are used properly, safely and efficiently “

In this sense, clinics that do not have an emergency service close to it. They must have an emergency kit, containing the provisions of Normative Appendix “H”. “

Continuing with the topic, we can ask ourselves: What should the kit for emergency medical care in the doctor’s offices contain?

Numeral 8 of the “NOM 005 of infrastructure” 13 must have at least 12 elements that are:

Dressings

Cotton

Sterile fields

Gauze

Sterile surgical gloves

Disposable syringes with various size needles

Suture material

Antiseptic solutions

Adhesive tape

Test strips for blood glucose determination

Elastic bandages various measures

Plaster bandages.

Finally, the division of drugs by areas according to the provisions of “NOM 005 on infrastructure” can be better appreciated through the following table taken from the CONAMED:

Related Notes:

3 things residents should avoid AT ALL COSTS

Promising news! New antidiabetic treatment

Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center; the only one with a system …