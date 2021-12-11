Yesterday the The Game Awards 2021 were held, an event that recognizes the best video games of the year and presented some of those that we can look forward to in the coming years. One of the announcements was the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake to the Epic Games Store of PC, on which the minimum and recommended requirements were revealed.

Rumors of a PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake They circulated a couple of months ago, since since September it was believed that the remake would reach the Epic Games Store at the end of the year. Today we can confirm that Final Fantasy VII Remake will hit the Epic Games Store on December 16, 2021.

Today marks six months since Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was released on PlayStation 5, so Sony’s temporary console exclusivity may have come to an end. Because of this, it was believed that Final Fantasy VII Remake could come to Xbox, but at the moment Square Enix has not confirmed it.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 onwards)

Processor: Intel Core i5 3330 – AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 100GB

Direct X: Version 12 onwards

Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3 GB VRAM)

Although we still can’t pre-buy Final Fantasy VII Remake on the Epic Games Store, it is now possible to add the game to your wish list. Also, the page now shows the minimum and recommended requirements for this Square Enix remake.

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (ver. 2004 onwards)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 12GB RAM

Storage: 100 GB

Direct X: Version 12 onwards

Graphics: GeForce GTA 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM)

Note: Assuming 2560×1440 resolution (Max: 3840×2160)

If you want to play Final Fantasy VII Remake On PC with the Epic Games Store, keep these system requirements in mind to guarantee an optimal experience. If you don’t want to battle, you can also purchase Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PlayStation 5 for the best version currently available.