In addition, this notebook has been tested in up to eight extreme conditions that undermine its reliability and durability . shock test, vibration test, in-system keyboard test, hinge life test, fan reliability test, panel wear test, operating temperature test, and pressure test. A laptop ready for any setback.

The Lenovo V15 ADA 82C7 laptop will be able to keep you productive throughout the day. its slimmer design and smaller with the narrower side frames add a professional style as well as being ideal to take it wherever you need it. Its 15.6 ″ HD screen with 1366 × 768 resolution offers vivid colors making the most of the notebook’s contour thanks to the narrow side frames that further enhance the view.

Its about Lenovo V15 ADA 82C7 laptop with 15.6 ″ Full HD screen with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 4 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage and integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card among its most outstanding features for an all-time low price of 499.99 euros .

256GB SSD storage

256 GB SSD storage so you can save all your projects, photographs and audiovisual content without having to constantly worry about space and always be able to carry the most important documents with you in your work. Thanks to his memory 4GB RAM you will be able to work smoothly and without interruptions in Windows 10 pro 64.

This laptop has a USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.0 ports as well as an HDMI input to connect it to a Smart TV or an external screen to work more comfortably. It also has an SD card reader and a combo headphone / microphone jack. On the other hand, the autonomy of its battery is about five hours with normal use.

A model with a Great value for the price If what you are looking for is an elegant laptop, with a light and professional design to accompany you on your long working days at the office while you can take it with you on business trips without taking up a large space in your suitcase with it. that you can get for a price of 499.99 euros, a record low.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.