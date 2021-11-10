Specifically, it is about a compact . With it, the brand wanted to take a step forward to leave, momentarily, the figure of a small car, taking a leap towards a wider audience . With some images revealed by the manufacturer, you can see the car full of camouflage. For this reason many details of the body cannot be guessed, but it does seem clear that this version will be the final one.

In this case, and keeping an eye on the electrified types, Mini has returned to launch a 100% electric car. However, it is not just any one, far from it. How could it be otherwise, it is a innovative concept close to the prototypes for the firm and that is even attracting the attention of the competition.

Mini is characterized by being one of the most important brands in the sector. Not for nothing have its Cooper and SE (here its technical data sheet) been seen over the years as the great attractions. Evolved, reformed, and with new faces, they always seemed like very differentiating models of the rest, and the truth is that they have wanted to show it once again.

Denominated as Mini Hatch, it shows the general proportions and style of the car. Without a doubt, it is an evolution, rather than a revolution, as you would expect from a brand that relies on a strong visual identity. The most striking thing, in fact, is that it loses the huge front overhang.

In the case of this configuration, the new compact Mini will arrive in 2023 with combustion and electric engines, although the former will cease to be produced in 2025. In addition, the 3-door variant is confirmed for now, but no details are known of one of 5 doors.

With a more compact size for this new generation, it is seen in a tone more in line with the concepts of 2001, but without too many details, identified aspects with which to resemble both. It is a type of vehicle that, without a doubt, will come to stay in its electrified engines. In fact, what Mini wants with this Electric Hatch is for it to be the presentation letter of the branch.

More muscular ‘look’ to improve your sportiness

Beyond its camouflage, it shows the lines that have characterized it, but with a firmer appearance through a more muscular ‘look’. For example, it is visible through darkened headlights that appear to be larger in a more current and modern style.

Likewise, as the firm cited, there are features that are as curious as they are outstanding, as is the case with the windshield area, where this version incorporates a more inclined panel, providing less resistance, while at the same time increase your sportsmanship. Another very interesting aspect is what it has to do with the grill, which also shows the odd change to mark some differences with the outgoing model.

As for specific details about its autonomy, for the moment they have not been specified, but they have shown that it will improve that of its current generation (270 km), so it is most likely an electric car of good performance and performance with which Mini can be key in the market.